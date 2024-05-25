Conversion of former ‘luxury sauna’ in Balby into flats given retrospective approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Council has ruled that ongoing work to convert a former ‘sauna’ into residential units is acceptable.

Planning officers have approved an application to convert the property at 99-105 Balby Road into four flats.

Developers began alterations to the site in 2023 ahead of securing planning permission, with work now authorised to continue.

The site had previously been licensed as a beauty therapy salon since 1997.

It operated as a ‘spa, massage and sauna’ known as Daniel House for several years, its website offering deluxe suites and a Saturday swingers club.

Following this, the site became home to Pirts Sauna and Ginnaree Traditional Thai Massage.

The site’s new design meets standards set out in the council’s Local Plan, with sufficient room sizes and a garden to the rear.