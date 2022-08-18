Council could open ‘warm banks’ this winter across Doncaster to combat massive hike in energy bills

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warm bank is usually a communal building where people can go during the day in order to keep warm.

The first mention of warm banks appeared in Suffolk earlier this year where a community group set up a series of ‘warm rooms’. They said it was in order to combat social isolation and for those who were struggling to pay their energy bills.

Doncaster is in discussions internally around the use of such buildings where people can come to keep warm.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said the council is considering the use of 'warm banks' this winter. Credit: Marie Caley/National World

This follows cities like Sheffield, Manchester and Bristol who are in the process of setting up similar schemes.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones said it was ‘disgusting’ that people were struggling to feed and heat their homes while energy firms raked in record profits worth billions of pounds.

She added that council support was available and that a further review is underway to see if more could be done for people.

But Mayor Jones added the council was also feeling the pinch with rising inflation and increases in energy prices.

The mayor also said she would be writing to the new PM once elected to secure more local government funding.

“There are discussions ongoing in relation to potentially opening warm banks, and how we can offer further support to struggling families and residents,” Mayor Jones said.

“Once we have worked something up we will let people know.

“It is disgusting that in 21st century Britain we are in a position where food bank usage has never been higher, inflation has skyrocketed and energy bills have doubled within a year.

“All of this whilst energy producers and bankers are making billions in profits. Now we see the likely next Prime Minister promising tax cuts that largely won’t impact the very people who are suffering the most at the hands of the current cost of living crisis.

“It might be a crisis now, but come autumn and winter it will be a cost of living emergency.