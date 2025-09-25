Plans for a permanent motocross facility near Doncaster have been refused by the City of Doncaster Council’s planning committee.

Councillors were left unimpressed with the application from Ainsley Tranter, of JT MotoPark Ltd, seeking to transform a field close to Clifton into a fully-equipped motocross facility.

The plans detailed two motocross circuits to be constructed on the plot next to the M18 motorway, off of Green Balk and Ruddle Lane.

Planning officers highlighted the plot had already been given permission to be used as a motocross facility for 14 days each year, but planning permission had not been granted for the jumps that had been created.

The plans garnered lots of attention, both in support of and against the plans.

Janette Gran, a local resident in Clifton and councillor on the Conisbrough Parks Parish Council (CPPC), said she lived 650-metres from the proposed site and the bikes caused a significant noise disturbance in the village.

She told the committee: “Like many of my neighbours, I have chosen Clifton as it is quiet and peaceful and we make many efforts to respect and enjoy its conservation status.

The application site where a full-equipped motocross facility was proposed. | Doncaster Planning Portal

“The site will encourage illegal bikes in the area, who will break in when it is closed.”

Councillor Bob Anderson asked Ms Gran if she had ever complained about the noise before raising it in the committee chamber.

“I have complained before,” she responded, “It affects us more on race days. There is enough noise to cause disruption or disturbance.”

Councillor Peter Manning, chair of CPPC, said residents were “very concerned” and the plans go “directly against the green belt politics of Doncaster”.

Planning officers had recommended the application be refused before the meeting, but councillors noted there were numerous parts of the application deemed to be missing by other authority departments.

The plans had garnered numerous objections from ward councillors as well, including current Conisbrough ward councillor Rachel Reed.

Cllr Reed spoke at the meeting to raise concerns presented to her by residents.

She said: “Clifton is a small, rural village known for its character… motocross is an extremely loud activity and that noise will carry for miles.

“The extra venue traders and cars would create extra risk in an area not suitable for the level of traffic.”

The plans would also “erode the rural character that the planning policy is supposed to safeguard”, she added.

Despite the efforts of the planning agent, Caroline Chave, to reassure the committee that bikes would not be rode into or out of the site, and that noise from the bikes is covered by traffic on the nearby M18, councillors voted near unanimously to reject the application.

Six of the eight councillors attending the meeting voted to reject the application, with the remaining members abstaining from the vote.