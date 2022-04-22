‘A new approach and a different type of politics’ – Why Oliver Coppard of Labour thinks he should be the next South Yorkshire mayor

Here is Oliver Coppard from Labour …

“I was born and raised here and I’m proud to still call South Yorkshire my home. That’s why I care so much about our communities and our future, but also why – despite the challenges we face – I’m so excited about the possibilities in front of us.

“Because we have no shortage of potential; with two leading universities, businesses working at the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing and green technologies, world-class cultural assets, as well as heritage and landscapes that are the envy of the rest of the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Coppard, Labour candidate for South Yorkshire mayor.

“As mayor, I’m offering new ideas, a new approach and a different type of politics. That means bringing the buses back under public control, like Andy Burnham is doing in Manchester, a clean energy strategy for South Yorkshire, and a better economy, not just a bigger economy, with more good jobs in the industries of the future. And I’ll challenge the government to deliver on their promises to the north too.

“I’ve spent much of my life working to make our region stronger, fairer and greener, and I’m now asking for your support. Because together, we can rebuild the pride, purpose and prosperity of South Yorkshire.”

The full list of candidates are: