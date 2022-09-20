News you can trust since 1925
27 homes in Auckley set for approval

Planning permission for 27 new residential buildings in Auckley is set to be approved today.

By Shannon Mower
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:08 am
The plan will be put forward at Doncaster Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, 20 September.

If approved, the properties will be built on land by the junction at First Avenue and Hayfield Lane.

The site lies within residential area according to the local plan.

There were no objections from council environmental or housing groups

The proposal has received 10 letters of objection from residents for reasons including impact on green space in the area, impact on schools which are over capacity, and lack of privacy due to crowdedness of planned buildings.

However, there were no objections from council environmental or housing groups.

The report summarised: “Any harm generated by the proposal is outweighed by other material planning considerations.

"The development would not cause an unacceptable level of harm to neighbouring properties, the highway network, trees or the wider character of the area subject to suitably worded conditions.”

