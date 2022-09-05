Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development of 20 affordable retirement bungalows and apartments is being constructed on the site of former council offices and a depot.

Designed by Brewster Bye Architects for Housing 21, all the modular units, which were built in Hull by specialist contractor, M-AR, have now been delivered and installed.

The brickwork is already up to damp proof course level and the external cladding and landscaping work on the development is due to complete soon.

Minden Court takes shape

Mark Henderson, from Brewster Bye, said: “This modern method of construction is proving very popular because the units are constructed off-site and delivered completely finished, including electrics, plumbing and interior paintwork, so it’s fast and efficient.

“The three-storey apartment building will offer 12, one and two bedroom, apartments, and there will be eight, two bedroom bungalows, which will all be finished with traditional materials including a palette of red brick with light render features, stone effect head and cills, slate effect roof tiles and anthracite grey windows and doors.

“The high-quality houses all enjoy spacious plots, generous gardens and parking spaces. The layout of the properties has been carefully designed to create a characterful development with its own attractive identity.”

The development sits next to an existing, popular retirement living development also owned and managed by Housing 21 – Minden Court.

A spokesperson for Housing 21, said: “There is plenty of demand for quality retirement accommodation in the area, so this was an ideal site for these much-needed homes, and it will appeal to the over 55s market throughout Doncaster.

"Close to a variety of local shops and an attractive park, where residents can enjoy pleasant walks – it’s a great place to live.”

Housing 21 is a leading provider of retirement and extra care living for older people. It is a not-for-profit organisation that operates in over 240 local authority areas. Brewster Bye is one of the UK’s leading architecture practices in the retirement housing sector.

Visit: www.housing21.org.uk for more details.