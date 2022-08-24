Pictures: Doncaster childhood mansion of RAF war hero Douglas Bader on sale for £1.75m

The Old Rectory in Sprotbrough, which boasts an incredible ten bedrooms and six bathrooms, is described as "a truly exceptional period family residence” and where the flying ace spent some of his formative years.

Born in London in 1910, the hero pilot of World War Two lived in Sprotbrough from the age of 13, with a plaque on the property marking his residence.

He lived there with his brother, his mother and her second husband – and his energy and pranks, often with an air rifle, were well recorded around Sprotbrough.

In 1928 the accomplished sportsman became an officer cadet at RAF College Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

But in 1930 his plans crashed along with his plane, in Reading, while he was attempting impossible aerobatic manaouvres, purportedly in answer to a dare. He subsequently lost both of his legs, one from just above the knee, and the other just below,

Determined to continue with his career, he was recalled to combat flying when World War Two broke out. He famously shot down 22 enemy aircraft, with another four shared victories,

But in 1941 he was captured by the Germans and locked up in Colditz Castle, and despite numerous escape attempts, he remained a prisoner of war until peace was declared and he was set free.

Bader was knighted in 1976 for the work he did for disabled people. He died in 1982 aged 72.

For some time the Old Rectory was run as a bed and breakfast business by local man Trevor Miller, who bought it in 1985.

But it later became a family home again and is now on the market through Robinson Hornsby. Full details of the property are available HERE

The vendors say the property in Boat Lane offers over 6,000 sq ft of living space and is built in Tudor - Gothic Revival style architecture with ground approaching one acre.

An oval plaque by the iron gates of the Old Rectory reads: “Group Captain Sir Douglas Bader CBE DSO DFC, famous legless wartime fighter pilot, lived here during hisboyhood, circa 1923.”

Photos: Robinson Hornsby

1. Childhood mansion of Douglas Bader up for sale The bathroom at The Old Rectory. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2. Childhood mansion of Douglas Bader up for sale The property boasts a number of styled sculptures. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Childhood mansion of Douglas Bader up for sale The RAF war hero lived at the property in his teenage years. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4. Childhood mansion of Douglas Bader up for sale The stunning property was a hotel for a period. Photo: National World Photo Sales