Police under fire for litter picking on 'hell hole' Doncaster housing estate

Earlier this week, shocking footage of a group of young thugs smashing all the windows of a house in the street also put the spotlight back on the area.

But the clean-up campaign has come in for criticism, with residents calling on South Yorkshire Police to tackle what they say are more pressing and serious issues.

Police have come under fire for litter picking on a hell-hole Doncaster estate.

One said: “Why on earth are we paying police to collect litter. Really? Get the cons to do it.”

Another wrote: “Surely the police could spend their time doing the job that's needed – fighting crime.

“A good cause and a nice result but not a job for the police. Picking litter should be for the council or community service.”

Another added: “All for partnership working in the community for the greater impact and good but the officers shouldn’t be litter picking.”

"Police officers collecting rubbish! Whatever next – postmen emptying dustbins?,” posted another while another added: “Police cleaning up rubbish! Is this a joke or what?

However, there was praise for the clean-up, with one poster commenting: “Can’t do right for doing wrong obviously. Well done for helping to clean up.”

The litter pick comes after a video emerged of a gang of young yobs smashing windows at a house in Prince’s Crescent.

Footage shows a group of teenagers hurling objects at a property, while one repeatedly punches holes in a glass door with a metal pole.

A recent nationwide report saw local residents describing Prince’s Crescent as a ‘hell hole’ and ‘no-go’ area with worried residents saying the area was controlled by drugs gangs and that a number of properties had been torched as part of reprisals.