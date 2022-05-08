Doncaster estate terrorised by drug barons, violence and gangs as young as nine

Prince’s Crescent in Edlington has become a no-go area according to terrified residents, with scores of homes boarded up, gardens strewn with litter and junk and a series of chilling revenge attacks.

The investigation, by The Sun, said that houses in the street have been smashed up "for fun" with properties daubed with graffiti.

Brick front walls have toppled over, homes have been left charred after a number of arson attacks and the area has seen a number of drug raids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of homes in Prince's Crescent are boarded up.

One resident said: "It is a real mess down there, smashed windows, rubbish all over the place.

“You don’t feel safe at times going down there. The kids terrorise the place.”

The newspaper said that other locals are too terrified to give their names for fear of revenge attacks that have plagued the area being carried out on their front door.

One said: "If you start grassing in this village you get your bloody windows put through. And we don’t want our houses torched.

“There’s been cars torched. There is riff raff on that street. There’s drugs and all sorts of criminality.”

Many residents says the street is ruled by kids who use "threats and violence" – with some as young as nine.

One pensioner accused the police of "doing nothing", while another claimed the teen thugs just swear at cops.

Another said: "I’ve lived here two years, but it is not safe. I don’t allow my kids to go to the park.

“Six months after I moved in I had my tyres slashed.

“The whole street wants tearing down."

“Kids as young as nine are smashing the windows and stealing things from the houses anything they can.

“There are boards on almost every window. One morning there was a bonfire in the street.”

A police station re-opened in Edlington in 2018 and has acted as a deterrent for some violent youths as officers can reach the street more rapidly.

In February, crime figures showed there were 133 incidents reported to police that month.