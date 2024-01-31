News you can trust since 1925
Police reveal more details of early morning crash which shut Doncaster road

Police have released further details of a road crash which shut a major Doncaster route this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
Doncaster Road between Stainforth and Barnby Dun at rush hour, with emergency services at the scene.

However, South Yorkshire Police say the incident was “a damage only collision” with no reported injuries and that no further details would be released.

The incident came at the same time as emergency services dealt with a three vehicle collision on St George’s Bridge which caused rush hour traffic chaos.

