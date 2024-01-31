Police reveal more details of early morning crash which shut Doncaster road
Police have released further details of a road crash which shut a major Doncaster route this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster Road between Stainforth and Barnby Dun at rush hour, with emergency services at the scene.
However, South Yorkshire Police say the incident was “a damage only collision” with no reported injuries and that no further details would be released.
The incident came at the same time as emergency services dealt with a three vehicle collision on St George’s Bridge which caused rush hour traffic chaos.