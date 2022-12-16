Police release update on man found seriously injured in Doncaster street
Police have released an update on a man found seriously injured in a Doncaster street.
Officers were called to Warmsworth Road in Balby yesterday morning to reports of a man with serious injuries.
The crtitically ill man was taken to hospital as residents reported a number of police vehicles in the area as well as cordons in place around the scene of the incident.
In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have now identified the man injured and it is now thought that he suffered a medical episode.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal for information.”
Police launched an investigation and sealed off parts of the road between the junctions with Hepworth Road and Ranyard Road after the man was found collapsed with serious injuries at around 7.30am.
A spokesman said yesterday: “The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition.”