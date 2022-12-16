News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police release update on man found seriously injured in Doncaster street

Police have released an update on a man found seriously injured in a Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 9:37am

Officers were called to Warmsworth Road in Balby yesterday morning to reports of a man with serious injuries.

The crtitically ill man was taken to hospital as residents reported a number of police vehicles in the area as well as cordons in place around the scene of the incident.

Hide Ad

In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have now identified the man injured and it is now thought that he suffered a medical episode.

Police sealed off part of Warmsworth Road after a man was found seriously injured.
Most Popular

“Thank you for sharing our appeal for information.”

Police launched an investigation and sealed off parts of the road between the junctions with Hepworth Road and Ranyard Road after the man was found collapsed with serious injuries at around 7.30am.

Hide Ad

A spokesman said yesterday: “The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition.”

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PolicePolice