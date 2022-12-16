Police release update on man found seriously injured in Doncaster street

Officers were called to Warmsworth Road in Balby yesterday morning to reports of a man with serious injuries.

The crtitically ill man was taken to hospital as residents reported a number of police vehicles in the area as well as cordons in place around the scene of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have now identified the man injured and it is now thought that he suffered a medical episode.

Police sealed off part of Warmsworth Road after a man was found seriously injured.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal for information.”

Police launched an investigation and sealed off parts of the road between the junctions with Hepworth Road and Ranyard Road after the man was found collapsed with serious injuries at around 7.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad