Police probe launched after man found seriously injured in Doncaster street
A man is critically ill in hospital after he was found seriously injured in a Doncaster street.
Police have launched an investigation after the man was found lying on the ground on Warmsworth Road this morning.
Part of the road has been sealed off as police carry out their investigations. Residents have reported seeing a number of police vehicles and cordons in the area throughout the morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured in Doncaster.
“We were called at 7.30am this morning to reports of concern for a man who was found lying on the ground on Warmsworth Road between the junctions with Hepworth Road and Ranyard Road.
“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition.
“We are now carrying out enquiries to piece together the circumstances of how the man was injured.
“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything which may assist with our enquiries? Do you have any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at around this time?”
Please contact police using webchat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 136 of 15 December. Access webchat and the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/syponlineportal_RDYZS
Dashcam or CCTV footage can be emailed to [email protected]
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously and in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.