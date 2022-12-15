Police probe launched after man found seriously injured in Doncaster street

Police have launched an investigation after the man was found lying on the ground on Warmsworth Road this morning.

Part of the road has been sealed off as police carry out their investigations. Residents have reported seeing a number of police vehicles and cordons in the area throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured in Doncaster.

Police have launched a probe after a man was found seriously injured in Doncaster.

“We were called at 7.30am this morning to reports of concern for a man who was found lying on the ground on Warmsworth Road between the junctions with Hepworth Road and Ranyard Road.

“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now carrying out enquiries to piece together the circumstances of how the man was injured.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything which may assist with our enquiries? Do you have any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at around this time?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please contact police using webchat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 136 of 15 December. Access webchat and the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/syponlineportal_RDYZS

Dashcam or CCTV footage can be emailed to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad