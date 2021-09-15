Officers were called to Beckett Road, Wheatley at around 6.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man. We are now working with other agencies to put support in place for him.”

Numerous residents reported heavy police activity in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an incident in Beckett Road last night.