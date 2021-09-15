Police race to Doncaster street over concerns for safety of man

Police raced to a Doncaster street last night following concerns for the safety of a man.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:01 pm

Officers were called to Beckett Road, Wheatley at around 6.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man. We are now working with other agencies to put support in place for him.”

Numerous residents reported heavy police activity in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police were called to an incident in Beckett Road last night.

Some reported hearing a loud bang in the same area at around the same time, but it is understood this was unconnected.