Loud bang reported in Doncaster street as emergency services race to scene tonight
A loud bang has been reported in a Doncaster suburb tonight with numerous residents reporting emergency services racing to the scene.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 7:20 pm
A number of people have reported hearing the noise in the Beckett Road area of Wheatley of Doncaster in the last half half an hour.
Others have reported hearing numerous sirens and have reported heavy police activity in the area.
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service for details on the incident, which was reported at around 7pm.