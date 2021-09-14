Loud bang reported in Doncaster street as emergency services race to scene tonight

Emergency services are understood to be at the scene.

A number of people have reported hearing the noise in the Beckett Road area of Wheatley of Doncaster in the last half half an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others have reported hearing numerous sirens and have reported heavy police activity in the area.