Police probe launched after shot fired at car in Doncaster street
A police investigation is under way in Doncaster after a shot was fired at a car in a residential street.
Police have moved to reassure local residents following gunfire last night, which was reportedly heard by several residents.
Officers were called at around 9.56pm yesterday to report of a shot fired towards a vehicle on Smith Street, Balby.
No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.
But detectives are already pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and the street was sealed off throughout much of this morning as officers carried out searches of the area.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Bright, leading the investigation, said: “We know that incidents like this are a cause for concern, but I want to reassure local residents that our investigation is continuing at pace.
“If you have any information which could help, including dashcam footage, please contact us using our live chat or online portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 1046 of 1 March.
“Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Several residents living in the area reported hearing gunfire last night and one eyewitness told the Free Press that the street was ‘crawling with police.’
Photos from the scene earlier today showed police cordons in place with a number of patrol cars in attendance. Several witnesses reported officers making door to door enquiries throughout the day.