Doncaster street cordoned off by police as serious emergency incident probed

A Doncaster street has been sealed off by police this morning as officers probe a serious emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:34am

Cordons are in place in the Smith Street area of Balby with a number of police at the scene, eyewitnesses have reported.

Pictures show the street sealed off with several patrol cars in attendance behind the police tape.

One witness said the street had earlier been ‘crawling with police for most of the morning.’

Police have sealed off a street in Doncaster this morning.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.

