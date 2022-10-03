Police probe into Doncaster Rovers bus attack launched as three fans banned

Two coaches – which were full of young and disabled supporters – were pelted with bricks and windows smashed following Rovers’ 2-1 win at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday.

Fans cowered as broken glass rained down as violence erupted at the end of the League Two encounter.

Now Rochdale has apologised for the ‘totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour’ and says it will work with police to indentify those involved in the attack.

A club spokesman said: “Rochdale Football Club condemns the actions that led to Doncaster Rovers’ supporters coach being damaged during its journey away from the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday.

“We sincerely apologise to those travelling on the bus for any distress caused, and would like to place on record that this totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We are working with Greater Manchester Police to identify those responsible and any person(s) identified will be dealt with in accordance with club policy. Three club stadium bans have already been issued, with more to follow.

"Rochdale Football Club would also like to remind supporters that every fan should feel safe when they attend matches at the Crown Oil Arena.

"Dangerous behaviour has no place here. Let’s protect each other, the club and the game.”