Police plea for witnesses to Doncaster drug-drive crash which put woman in hospital

Police have launched a plea for witnesses to a Doncaster road smash which left a woman seriously injured in hospital.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST

A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital following a collision with a car on Carr House Road on Sunday afternoon, with the 30-year-old driver of the vehicle – a Mercedes CLK320 –arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He has since been released on police bail while enquries continue.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group are now appealing for information following the incident in Hyde Park at around 5.15pm.

Police in Doncaster are appealing for information over a serious crash which left a woman in hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information which could assist is asked to get in contact with police on 101, quoting incident number 700 of 9 July.

Dash-cam footage can be submitted via [email protected] Please put the incident number in the subject line.

