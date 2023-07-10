News you can trust since 1925
Woman seriously injured and man held on dangerous and drug drive charge after Doncaster crash

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries and a man has been arrested following a collision which closed a major Doncaster road for a number of hours.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

Police were called to Carr House Road in Hyde Park at about 5.15pm following a collision between a woman in her 30 and a car.

Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the pedestrian was transported to hospital where her injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the car – a Mercedes CLK320 – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

A major Doncaster road was sealed off after a woman was seriously injured in a collision with a car.
The 30-year-old man from Doncaster has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to get in contact with police on 101. Please quote incident number 700 of 9 July when you get in touch.

You can also do so via the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

