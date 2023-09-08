Police investigation is launched after man is found dead in Doncaster subway
Officers have been at the scene in Balby Road throughout the morning with the underpass beneath the carriageway sealed off.
In an update, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a probe is now under way into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 6.35am this morning (8 September) to reports of a man in his 60s found unresponsive in Kelham Street, Doncaster.
“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.”
The investigation has been focusing on the subway which passes under the A630 Balby Road near to Balby Bidge flyover and the Shell petrol station.
It was cordoned off at both ends with police and ambulances at the scene earlier.