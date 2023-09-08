Doncaster subway cordoned off by police following serious emergency incident
A Doncaster subway has been sealed off this morning as emergency services probe a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
The underpass beneath the A630 Balby Road has been cordoned off by police, with emergency services currently at the scene near to the Shell petrol station at Balby Bridge.
Both sides of the subway beneath the carriageway have been sealed off, with a number of police cars and ambulances at the scene.
We have contacte South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.