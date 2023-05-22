News you can trust since 1925
Police identify CCTV man in Doncaster city centre rape investigation

Police investigating a rape in Doncaster city centre say they have identified a man after issuing CCTV images in connection with the incident.

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:27 BST

An investigation was launched on 12 February after a woman in her 30s reported she had been raped in the Town Field and Thorne Road area of the city.

Officers launched an appeal for information about the man captured in CCTV images and said: “The individual pictured has now been identified. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”

Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a rape in Doncaster city centre.Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a rape in Doncaster city centre.
