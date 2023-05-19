Police launch Doncaster city centre rape investigation as CCTV issued of man
Police are hunting a man after a woman in her 30s was raped near to Doncaster city centre.
Detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV stills of a person they would like to speak to as part of their ongoing inquiry.
An investigation was launched on 12 February this year after a woman in her 30s – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – went to a police station and reported she had been raped by an unknown person in the Town Field and Thorne Road area of the city.
Officers are now appealing for information about the man captured in CCTV images – and have urged members of the public to come forward with information.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The victim continues to receive support from officers and has agreed that detectives can now share CCTV images of an individual they are keen to identify, as they believe he could hold important information.
“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information about the incident that could help our officers, please get in touch.
"You can share information via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime number 14/35004/23.”
Access live chat and the online portal by clicking here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide any personal information you can report information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers either by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.