Police launch Doncaster city centre rape investigation as CCTV issued of man

Detectives investigating the incident have released CCTV stills of a person they would like to speak to as part of their ongoing inquiry.

An investigation was launched on 12 February this year after a woman in her 30s – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – went to a police station and reported she had been raped by an unknown person in the Town Field and Thorne Road area of the city.

Officers are now appealing for information about the man captured in CCTV images – and have urged members of the public to come forward with information.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they wish to question over a rape in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The victim continues to receive support from officers and has agreed that detectives can now share CCTV images of an individual they are keen to identify, as they believe he could hold important information.

“If you recognise the man pictured or have any information about the incident that could help our officers, please get in touch.

"You can share information via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime number 14/35004/23.”

Access live chat and the online portal by clicking here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/