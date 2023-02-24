Police called to Doncaster secondary school as 'peaceful' pupil protest turns 'ugly'

Officers were called to Campsmount Academy after dozens of pupils staged a lunchtime demonstration as part of nationwide protests which have spread on TikTok in recent days.

One angry parent described the school as “like an army camp” and that students had been using their break to protest about the impact school rules were having on their mental health.

They said: “Students feel the school does nothing to help, the children can't have their opinion and are not allowed to have a peaceful protest.

Police were called to a Doncaster school amid protests by pupils.

“They had a peaceful protest in their OWN break time that did did lead over their break as they were escorted to the sports centre to talk about it.

"While the students were in there, they have been told they've done nothing wrong and they can voice their opinions, but could have gone about it in different ways.”

Another parent who contacted the Free Press and asked not to be named said: “It must have turned ugly for the police to get called in.

"The kids were having their say but it sounds like it might have got a bit out of hand.”

Another fuming parent said: “They protested on the corridor regarding mental health and how the school has become like an army camp.

"I think it’s about power now, not education unfortunately. Our children are ignored and it’s not fair.”

Angry pupils demonstrated after security shutters were installed on toilet doors at the school in Armthorpe Road.

It has now emerged that the demonstrations – which have spread to a number of other Doncaster schools are part of a nationwide TikTok trend, with pupils urged to protest against toilet facilities and uniform rules within schools.

In recent days, schools from Liverpool to Lincolnshire and Essex to Oxfordshire have been hit by protesting pupils, upset at having to follow school rules.

Amanda Crane, Principal at Danum Outwood Academy, said: "I can confirm that earlier this week some toilets in the academy were closed for a short duration in order to carry out repairs and to deep clean the facilities following some pupil misuse.

"Whilst this closure was in place, another set of toilets were opened up elsewhere in the academy to ensure a sufficient number of toilets were available for student use.

"Unfortunately, situations like this do occur, however, we will always make sure students have clean, safe and appropriate facilities and put their health and wellbeing at the forefront of every decision we make."

Furious parents backed the demonstration – and demanded cubicles be re-opened.

One angry parent told us: “They have put shutters on toilets in school and only left open nine for the whole, entire school and these nine are dirty and with broken doors.

“Apparently they shut them on Monday and the kids have been protesting.

"They are having to wait because loads of people need them but they are only open at break and dinner and some are having to choose either toilet or eat.

“The school is an absolute disgrace and failing our children.”

