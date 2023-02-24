Head hits back over toilet protest at Doncaster school as demos fuelled by TikTok

Pupils at Outwood Academy Danum demonstrated after security shutters were installed on toilet doors at the school in Armthorpe Road.

It has now emerged that the demonstrations – which have spread to a number of other Doncaster schools are part of a nationwide TikTok trend, with pupils urged to protest against toilet facilities and uniform rules within schools.

In recent days, schools from Liverpool to Lincolnshire and Essex to Oxfordshire have been hit by protesting pupils, upset at having to follow school rules.

Pupils staged a protest at Outwood Danum Academy.

Amanda Crane, Principal at Danum Outwood Academy, said: "I can confirm that earlier this week some toilets in the academy were closed for a short duration in order to carry out repairs and to deep clean the facilities following some pupil misuse.

"Whilst this closure was in place, another set of toilets were opened up elsewhere in the academy to ensure a sufficient number of toilets were available for student use.

"Unfortunately, situations like this do occur, however, we will always make sure students have clean, safe and appropriate facilities and put their health and wellbeing at the forefront of every decision we make."

Furious parents backed the demonstration – and demanded cubicles be re-opened.

One angry parent told us: “They have put shutters on toilets in school and only left open nine for the whole, entire school and these nine are dirty and with broken doors.

“Apparently they shut them on Monday and the kids have been protesting.

“Multiple children have told their parents and the teachers are telling the kids they are clean and not broken but haven’t said why they’ve shut them.

"Most children won’t use the toilets and go all day without the toilet because of the state of them.

"They are having to wait because loads of people need them but they are only open at break and dinner and some are having to choose either toilet or eat.