Angry pupils stage protest after Doncaster school 'locks toilets with security shutters'

Furious parents have backed the demonstration by students at Outwood Academy Danum yesterday and have demanded cubicles be re-opened.

The Free Press has been contacted by a number of parents with photos showing shop-style security grilles in place at the school in Armthorpe Road.

So far, the school has not responded to the allegations and parents and students involved in the dispute have asked not to be identified.

Pupils at Outwood Academy Danum staged a protest over toilets.

A number of pupils were pictured holding a demonstration outside the school yesterday.

One angry parent told us: “They have put shutters on toilets in school and only left open nine for the whole, entire school and these nine are dirty and with broken doors.

“Apparently they shut them on Monday and the kids have been protesting.

“Multiple children have told their parents and the teachers are telling the kids they are clean and not broken but haven’t said why they’ve shut them.

Parents say security shutters have been installed on toilets at the school.

"Most children won’t use the toilets and go all day without the toilet because of the state of them.

"They are having to wait because loads of people need them but they are only open at break and dinner and some are having to choose either toilet or eat.

“The school is an absolute disgrace and failing our children.”

Another said: “Barricading the toilets was the last straw for students. We all want to be heard.”

Another said: “What about the teenage girls who are on their period?

"How can they discreetly go to the toilet – it’s absolutely disgusting and against human rights, they are treating the school like a prison.

"Mind, its a matter of fact that a prison is run better as they have the right to go to the toilet when they want.”

Parents say the shutters were installed at the Academy over the half term break.