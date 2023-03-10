Police attend numerous road collisions as snow causes road chaos in Doncaster
Police in Doncaster say they have attended numerous road collisions in the city this morning, as drivers struggle in snowy conditions.
Snow has swept across the city causing school closures, travel disruption and bus cancellations with more weather warnings in place throughout the day and the weekend.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman urged motorists to take care in the wintry weather, which is expected to last into Saturday and Sunday.
A spokesman said: “If you've not looked out of the window yet today, it's snowing.
“Officers are already in attendance at various reports of road traffic collisions across the city.
“Please take an extra few minutes to properly clear the snow and ice from your car before setting off, and take extra care when driving. It's better to be a few minutes late for work than to not get there at all!
“Also, please don't leave your car unattended with it's engine running to warm up.”