Police attend numerous road collisions as snow causes road chaos in Doncaster

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman urged motorists to take care in the wintry weather, which is expected to last into Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “If you've not looked out of the window yet today, it's snowing.

Police have been attending numerous road collisions in the snow in Doncaster this morning.

“Officers are already in attendance at various reports of road traffic collisions across the city.

“Please take an extra few minutes to properly clear the snow and ice from your car before setting off, and take extra care when driving. It's better to be a few minutes late for work than to not get there at all!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad