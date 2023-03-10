240 schools closed across South Yorkshire as snow sweeps across Doncaster
240 schools across South Yorkshire are closed this morning, with disruption to buses, trains and on the roads with more wintry weather on the way after snow swept across Doncaster overnight and into this morning.
Several schools in Doncaster have closed their doors to pupils, while numerous schools in Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley have all been hit.
Stagecoach has suspended its bus services in Doncaster, while First services are still mostly running as normal in the city, with a few alterations to routes.
Rail operators LNER, Northern and TransPennine have all reported disruption to services this morning.
Snow began falling across the city in the early hours after the area avoided the worst of the weather yesterday.
Amber and yellow warnings of snow and ice are in place from the Met Office for today, with a fresh warning issued for Saturday and Sunday.
The Met Office warned of heavy snow for Doncaster yesterday, but although there were sleet and snow showers, much of it failed to settle.
An amber warning of snow is in place for Doncaster until noon, with a further yellow warning in place until 2pm today.
A third weather warning starts at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6am Sunday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Friday and Saturday evening into Sunday.
“There could be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities could become cut off
“Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”