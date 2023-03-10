Stagecoach has suspended all services in Doncaster as well as Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield, Wakefield and Chesterfield.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's School in Rossington is closed, along with Bentley High Street Primary, New College and Doncaster UTC, with others expected to follow.

First Buses has said the only Doncaster services currently NOT running are the X78, which is terminating at Meadowhall and service 10, which is terminating at Maltby and not serving Bramley.

Doncaster has been hit by heavy snow this morning.

Heavy snow began falling across the city in the early hours after the area avoided the worst of the weather yesterday.

Amber and yellow warnings of snow and ice are in place from the Met Office for today, with a fresh warning issued for Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office warned of heavy snow for Doncaster yesterday, but although there were sleet and snow showers, much of it failed to settle.

However, neighbouring Sheffield and large parts of West Yorkshire saw significant snowfalls throughout much of the day.

An amber warning of snow is in place for Doncaster until noon, with a further yellow warning in place until 2pm today.

A third weather warning starts at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6am Sunday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption on Friday and Saturday evening into Sunday.

“There could be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities could become cut off