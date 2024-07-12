Plea for witnesses after BMW forced off road by another car in Doncaster smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The distraught wife of a Doncaster driver has pleaded for witnesses after his car was forced off the road and ended up in a ditch after a collision with another motorist who fled the scene.

Bryan Shirley was driving along the A630 West Moor Link Road between Edenthorpe and Armthorpe shortly before 7pm last night when his BMW 128 was in collision with a light blue Skoda.

The impact forced Mr Shirley off the road and into a ditch near to where roadworks are taking place on the carriageway, his wife Jo said.

She is appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle in question to come forward.

The BMW ended up in a ditch after crashing off the road in Doncaster.

She said: “It is really important.

" A light blue Skoda smashed into our car on the road from Sainsbury’s to the M18 motorway at the temporary traffic lights.

“Bry ended up in a ditch. The car left the scene and we are looking for dashcam and CCTV. We have three witnesses but no information on the driver.

"This car will have passed through Armthorpe, Barnby Dun or past Sainsbury’s snd surrounding areas.

"Our car is totalled in a ditch."

She said the incident took place at around 6.50pm and police were called but did not attend.”

It is the latest ordeal to hit the family, who were subjected to an armed robbery several years ago.

Added Mrs Shirley: “The robbery destroyed us as normal people, we had to both retire.

"Life doesn’t get any easier living with a husband that suffers with PTSD after the robbery seven years ago and he’s had a stroke since.

" I live in terrible pain every day emotionally but major physical pain. Three minutes of our lives turned into eight years of hell and now this happens.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact Mrs Shirley via Facebook HERE or alternatively you can contact the Doncaster Free Press via [email protected] and we will pass messages on.

You can also report information to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.