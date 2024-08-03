Planned anti-immigration demo in Doncaster passes quietly after only one protester turns up

A planned anti-immgration demonstration in Doncaster appears to have passed off quietly this afternoon after only one protester turned up.

A protest, entitled “Enough is Enough” had been called in Sir Nigel Gresley Square for 2pm to show “solidarity with Southport” following the killing of three young girls at a dance class in the seaside resort earlier this week.

There has been disorder and rioting at a number of other towns and cities across the UK – with building and vehicles set on fire on a night of rioting in Sunderland last night, while there have also been disturbances in Manchester, Hartlepool, London and Aldershot with anti-Islam and anti-immigrations chants shouted, along with support for far right activist Steven Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the name Tommy Robinson.

The Doncaster “vigil” was planned for 2pm. But the protest failed to materialise, with one demonstrator filming an empty square, with a couple of police vans flanking the square..

He can be seen telling the camera: “Well, here we are lads, quarter past two, Sir Nigel Gresley Square, there’s me, two coppers who look bored, there’s a van there – they looked bored, you’re all a set of f***ing w***ers, every one of you.

“Eh – where are you?” F***ing a***holes. If I were you boys in future I’d keep your mouth shut.”

Last night, a police building in Sunderland was ransacked and a Citizens Advice premises next door set alight as police faced “serious and sustained levels of violence.”

Beer cans and bricks were thrown at riot police outside a mosque and cars were set on fire and Northumbria Police says ten arrests were made for offences including violent disorder and burglary

Four police officers were taken to hospital for treatment, including a mounted rider who "sustained serious injuries.”

Some members of the crowd could be heard shouting Islamophobic slurs and chanting in support of far-right activist Robinson

It is the latest episode of unrest to break out in towns and cities across England following the killing of three young girls in Southport on Monday

Today, protests and counter-protests are taking place in several UK cities including Manchester and Hull, but there are no signs of major unrest.