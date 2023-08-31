Pictures reveal devastation after huge blaze destroys two homes in Doncaster inferno

The houses in Broad Lane, Sykehouse were left a charred wreck after flames broke out late yesterday afternoon and quickly spread.

Despite the best efforts of firefighters, the families involved in the blaze ‘lost everything’ according to neighbours who have set up an urgent fundraising appeal.

Crews from across South Yorkshire descended on the village yesterday afternoon after flames broke out in the semi-detached property.

Fire rips through the homes in Sykehouse. (Photo: SYFR).

Fireighters are still at the scene this morning.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We’ve been at the scene all night with a couple of fire crews.

“One fire crew remains at the scene this morning, damping down.

"Two detached properties were involved in the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once it is completely out.”

Crews are still at the scene of the devastating blaze in Sykehouse this morning. (Photo: SYFR).

Money has already started pouring in for the two families after big-hearted neighbours set up a fund to help – with more than £1,500 rolling in a matter of hours.

The Reverend Jacqui Jones, Oversight Minister for the area, said the village had been left ‘reeling’ by the fire and added: "Despite the wonderful response of five fire fighting vehicles and their crews, two homes were burnt to the ground and neighbours’ homes damaged.

“One of the families affected has a little toddler who is a regular at Messy Church. The two families have lost everything. Please help out if you are able.

“Please join me in praying for the families, their neighbours and this tight knit community as they come to terms with these awful events.”

The blaze destroyed two home sin the village late yesterday afternoon. (Photo: SYFR).

“I’m sure the whole village is reeling.”

Appeal organiser Andrea Hutchinson said: "We are setting up this page to help two families devastated by house fires and have lost absolutely everything.

“Please donate if you can. Every little helps.”

“Cash donations, essentials etc can be dropped off at The Old George, Sykehouse.”

You can donate to the appeal, which has already raised more than £1,500 HERE