Appeal set up as two familes 'lose everything' in devastating Doncaster house blaze

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Broad Lane Sykehouse last night and an investigation into the fire, which destroyed two houses and caused damage to others is under way.

Within hours of the tragedy, big-hearted neighbours set up a fund to help the families – with more than £1,500 rolling in a matter of hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reverend Jacqui Jones, Oversight Minister for the area, said the village had been left ‘reeling’ by the fire, which broke out late yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews tackled a devastating house blaze which destroyed two homes and damaged others in Sykehouse last night.

She said: “A terrible fire struck two homes in Sykehouse.

"Despite the wonderful response of five fire fighting vehicles and their crews, two homes were burnt to the ground and neighbours’ homes damaged.

“One of the families affected has a little toddler who is a regular at Messy Church. The two families have lost everything. Please help out if you are able.

“Please join me in praying for the families, their neighbours and this tight knit community as they come to terms with these awful events.”

“I’m sure the whole village is reeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appeal organiser Andrea Hutchinson said: "We are setting up this page to help two families devastated by house fires and have lost absolutely everything.

“Please donate if you can. Every little helps.”

“Cash donations, essentials etc can be dropped off at The Old George, Sykehouse.”

You can donate to the appeal, which has already raised more than £1,500 HERE

People were evacuated and members of the public told to stay away as fire crews tackled the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said last night: “There are no reports of any casualties and everyone has been evacuated. There is a lot of traffic near the incident, crews are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

"Anyone living near by should close their doors and windows until the smoke clears.”

Nearby residents in the village have reported a large plume of smoke drifting across the area. Eyewitnesses have said that police and ambulances are also in attendance at the scene.