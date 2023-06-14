News you can trust since 1925
Pictured: The sinkhole that caused a Doncaster road to be sealed off by police

This is the gaping hole which caused a Doncaster road to be sealed off by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST

Officers cordoned off Thorne Road in Stainforth yesterday after the hole opened up on the pavement and near to the driveway of a house in the street.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while the problem was investigated and repairs were carried out.

The road was closed at the junction with Coronation Road while City of Doncaster Council workers filled in the crater.

The sinkhole opened up in Thorne Road, Stainforth. (Photo: Sean Stewart).The sinkhole opened up in Thorne Road, Stainforth. (Photo: Sean Stewart).
