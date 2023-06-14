Pictured: The sinkhole that caused a Doncaster road to be sealed off by police
This is the gaping hole which caused a Doncaster road to be sealed off by police.
Officers cordoned off Thorne Road in Stainforth yesterday after the hole opened up on the pavement and near to the driveway of a house in the street.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area while the problem was investigated and repairs were carried out.
The road was closed at the junction with Coronation Road while City of Doncaster Council workers filled in the crater.