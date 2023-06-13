Police seal off road as sinkhole opens up in street in Doncaster village
Police have sealed off a road in a Doncaster village this afternoon after a sinkhole opened up.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST
Officers are currently on Thorne Road at Stainforth, responding to reports of the hole which is on the pavement and into the road.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area while the problem is investigated and repairs are carried out.
The road is currently closed at the junction with Coronation Road.
A spokesman said: “Please avoid the area if possible and plan an alternative route.”