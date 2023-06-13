News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police seal off road as sinkhole opens up in street in Doncaster village

Police have sealed off a road in a Doncaster village this afternoon after a sinkhole opened up.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

Officers are currently on Thorne Road at Stainforth, responding to reports of the hole which is on the pavement and into the road.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area while the problem is investigated and repairs are carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road is currently closed at the junction with Coronation Road.

Police are at the scene of a sinkhole in Stainforth.Police are at the scene of a sinkhole in Stainforth.
Police are at the scene of a sinkhole in Stainforth.
Most Popular

A spokesman said: “Please avoid the area if possible and plan an alternative route.”

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterDriversStainforth