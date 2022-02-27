Doncaster petrol stations queues as drivers told not to panic buy amid Ukraine price hike fears

Drivers have been urged not to panic buy – but stations all over town have seen an icrease in motorists filling up in recent days over fears over shortages caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia is the world's second-biggest oil producer, and mainly sells to other European countries – and with sanctions being tightened against Russian president Vladimir Putin there are worries supplies could be cut.

Pump prices have already been rising as oil edged past $90 a barrel, but the Ukraine invasion has now seen it jump above $100.

Queues have been reported at petrol stations across the UK.

Oil prices typically quickly flow through to what drivers pay at the forecourt.