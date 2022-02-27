Doncaster petrol stations queues as drivers told not to panic buy amid Ukraine price hike fears
Queues have been reported at petrol stations across Doncaster amid fears of huge price hikes at the pumps following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Drivers have been urged not to panic buy – but stations all over town have seen an icrease in motorists filling up in recent days over fears over shortages caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia is the world's second-biggest oil producer, and mainly sells to other European countries – and with sanctions being tightened against Russian president Vladimir Putin there are worries supplies could be cut.
Pump prices have already been rising as oil edged past $90 a barrel, but the Ukraine invasion has now seen it jump above $100.
Oil prices typically quickly flow through to what drivers pay at the forecourt.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already warned that "one of the risks of Putin's venture is that there could be a spike in... oil prices" but people have been urged not to panic buy.