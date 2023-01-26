Person killed on railway line between Doncaster and Leeds after being hit by train

Officers were called to Fitzwilliam station at 5.10pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam station last night.

The emergency incident caused major disruption to services across South and West Yorkshire.

Rail operator LNER said on social media: “It is with great sadness to report that a person has been hit by a train between #Doncaster and #Leeds. Services are likely to be delayed or altered at this time in the area.”