Person killed on railway line between Doncaster and Leeds after being hit by train
A person has been confirmed dead after a tragedy on the railway line between Doncaster and Leeds last night.
Officers were called to Fitzwilliam station at 5.10pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The emergency incident caused major disruption to services across South and West Yorkshire.
Rail operator LNER said on social media: “It is with great sadness to report that a person has been hit by a train between #Doncaster and #Leeds. Services are likely to be delayed or altered at this time in the area.”
National Rail enquiries said there were problems until 9pm with trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Doncaster, including CrossCountry, LNER, and Northern services all impacted.