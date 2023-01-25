Rail operator LNER have tonight said services have been disrupted after a person was stuck by a train. They said on social media: “It is with great sadness to report that a person has been hit by a train between #Doncaster and #Leeds. Services are likely to be delayed or altered at this time in the area.”

National Rail enquiries say there are expecting there to be problems until 9pm this evening while emergency services carry out their work on the lines near Wakefield. and say it will affect trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Doncaster, including CrossCountry, LNER, and Northern services

They said this evening: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Leeds and Doncaster / Sheffield. So that they can safely carry out their work, some lines are currently closed.

Officials say there will be delays on the railways toinght because of an emergency incident closing lines

“As a result, trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. This is expected until 21:00.”

Northern has now stated that all services between Leeds and Sheffield will divert via Barnsley. All services between Leeds and Doncaster will be cancelled. It affects services that usually go via Wakefield.

