Zombie train heads for Doncaster – but it’s nothing to do with the living dead

A “ZOMBIE” will call at Doncaster and Swinton on Saturday (July 23) – but it’s nothing to do with the living dead.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 3:11 pm
It’s the nickname for a heritage diesel locomotive that will be hauling the luxury Northern Belle train to Winchester.

More than 200 passengers are paying £370 each to travel on the sell-out trip.

But for that they will greeted with champagne as they board over a red carpet at the station.

The Northern Belle on the outward leg at Lunds

Then they will tuck into a three-course brunch during the journey to Hampshire, spending several hours in the historic city before a slap-up five course dinner.

It will be the only visit to Swinton this year by the Northern Belle, which was once part of the iconic Orient Express group.

The umber and cream-painted 1930s-style Pullman carriages are individually decorated with tapestries, embroidery and mosaics.

The luxurious interior of one of the Northern Belle’s 1930s-style Pullman carriages

The train will be back in Doncaster in August for a slap-up lunch trip and then for a steam-hauled journey over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

Visit www.northernbelle.co.uk

A diesel locomotive hauls the Northern Belle through the countryside
