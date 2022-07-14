Doncaster Sheffield airport, formerly Robin Hood airport until 2016, could be closing with bosses saying that “aviation activity on the site may no longer be commercially viable.”
The first commercial flight departed the airport on April 28 2005 on route to Palma, and over the next 17 years, it has seen millions more customers take flights from the local airport.
The airport officially re-branded to Doncaster Sheffield Airport in 2016 after 11 years of being named Robin Hood airport.
From opening to passengers in 2005, we take a look back at the airport’s first few years in operation.
