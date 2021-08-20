Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show coming live from Doncaster this morning

The nation’s flagship radio show is being broadcast live from St Catherine’s Hospital in Doncaster where later the star will be unveiling a competition winning garden.

10-year-old Izabella Zogaj will see her bee friendly garden unveiled after she was announced as the winner of BBC Radio 2’s Big Big Challenge where youngsters were tasked with building a bee friendly garden.

The garden has been built on the NHS Trust site at Balby.

Zoe Ball and travel presenter Richie Anderson are in Doncaster for the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. (Photo: BBC Radio 2).

Guests on this morning’s show include Adam Frost, Dr Bee – aka biologist Professor Dave Goulson - as well as music from Ella Henderson.

Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge is a brand new initiative that launched in June this year with the aim of shining a light on the plight of our bee population which is in decline, with some species in danger of extinction in the UK.

Children aged 6-12 years were asked to design a garden that would attract bees and other pollinating insects.

Award-winning gardener and one of the judges of the competition, Adam Frost, adapted Izabella’s design into a plan for the site which is at an NHS Trust in Doncaster that is used by children and young people with mental health needs. It has been built there by a team led by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Zoe said: “Huge congratulations to Izabella – her garden design is simply gorgeous, packed full of beautiful bee-loving plants, a wildlife pond and even a seating area. I can’t wait to see her reaction when she sees her garden in real-life at a special outside broadcast of The Breakfast Show in Doncaster!”

Izabella said: "I really enjoyed designing the garden for the competition as it combined my love of drawing and nature. I was amazed to hear I was one of the 20 finalists and I am so happy that my design has been chosen to be created. I cannot wait to see it in real life!"