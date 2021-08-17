Zoe Ball to host BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show live from Doncaster this week

Zoe Ball is hosting her Radio 2 breakfast show live from Doncaster.

The presenter will be in town to reveal the winner of the Big Bee Challenge which will be built at the NHS Trust’s Children and Young People’s mental health service.

There were thousands and thousands of entries for Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge where the brief was to design a bee friendly garden for an NHS Trust site.

The winning garden will be built by gardening whizz Adam Frost and the Royal Horticultural Society and will be revealed on Friday morning’s show, which will air between 6.30 and 9.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio 2 asked younger listeners, aged 6-12 years, to design a bee-friendly garden, with the winning design being built at an NHS Trust site which is used by children and young people with mental health needs.

Kathryn Singh, Chief Executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), who run the children and young people’s mental health service in Doncaster said: “It is absolutely fantastic to be chosen to host BBC Radio 2’s Big Bee Challenge winning garden.

"Our Children and Young People’s Service has only just moved to its new location in Doncaster and this will transform the current garden making it a great place for young people visiting our service to go to relax with their family before or after a visit or to chat with their therapist.