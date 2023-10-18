Yungblud to play free Doncaster gig tonight after BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge show
Doncaster music sensation Yungblud will play a free, first come, first served gig in his home village tonight following a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session in the city.
Fans have already begun gathering at Norton Coronation Club in Norton for the show which will get under way at 7.30pm.
It is thought some have travelled across the country for the concert by the Doncaster-born singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, and whose parents live in the village.
Yesterday, it was announced that the singer would be in his home city to perform live for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, with the performance set to be broadcast at noon.
Sharing the announcement, and sporting a cap emblazoned with the word ‘Doncaster’ beneath a Union flag, he said: “Doncaster!!! Free gig after the live lounge. First come, first in. This one’s for the north."The concert is open to 18+ only.