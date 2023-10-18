News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters

Yungblud to play free Doncaster gig tonight after BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge show

Doncaster music sensation Yungblud will play a free, first come, first served gig in his home village tonight following a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 09:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fans have already begun gathering at Norton Coronation Club in Norton for the show which will get under way at 7.30pm.

It is thought some have travelled across the country for the concert by the Doncaster-born singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, and whose parents live in the village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday, it was announced that the singer would be in his home city to perform live for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, with the performance set to be broadcast at noon.

Most Popular
Yungblud is performing a free gig in Doncaster tonight.Yungblud is performing a free gig in Doncaster tonight.
Yungblud is performing a free gig in Doncaster tonight.

Sharing the announcement, and sporting a cap emblazoned with the word ‘Doncaster’ beneath a Union flag, he said: “Doncaster!!! Free gig after the live lounge. First come, first in. This one’s for the north."The concert is open to 18+ only.

Related topics:YungbludDoncasterNorton