Yungblud to play free Doncaster gig tonight after BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge show

Doncaster music sensation Yungblud will play a free, first come, first served gig in his home village tonight following a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session in the city.

Fans have already begun gathering at Norton Coronation Club in Norton for the show which will get under way at 7.30pm.

It is thought some have travelled across the country for the concert by the Doncaster-born singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, and whose parents live in the village.

Yesterday, it was announced that the singer would be in his home city to perform live for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, with the performance set to be broadcast at noon.

Yungblud is performing a free gig in Doncaster tonight.