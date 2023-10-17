Yungblud to perform live in Doncaster for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge
The rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, will appear as part of Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month 2023.
It will be the first time ever that a Radio 1 Live Lounge has taken place in the South Yorkshire City.
The special performance will be held at a secret location in Doncaster and will be broadcast live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds at noon with Rickie Melvin and Charlie.
Yungblud will perform one of his own songs and a surprise cover as well as an extended session for Live Lounge Extra which will broadcast at 6pm on Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo.
He said: “I’m so excited to be playing Radio 1 Live Lounge in my hometown in a place that has been so integral to my discovery of music. I played my first gigs around here. It just feels right. Never forget where you came from. I’m so excited!”
Radio 1's Live Lounge attracts some of the biggest artists on the planet, with alumni including Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Jay Z.
Past Live Lounge tracks from Miley Cyrus, 30 Seconds To Mars, Dua Lipa and Bruno Mars have attracted over 50 million views each on Radio 1's YouTube channel.
This year’s line-up includes:
Monday 2 October – Olivia Rodrigo
Tuesday 3 October – Troye Sivan
Wednesday 4 October – Jorja Smith
Thursday 5 October – Madison Beer
Monday 9 October – Declan McKenna
Tuesday 10 October – Leigh-Anne
Wednesday 11 October – Royal Blood
Thursday 12 October – Lauv
Monday 16 October – Sampha
Tuesday 17 October – Holly Humberstone
Wednesday 18 October – YUNGBLUD
Thursday 19 October – Becky Hill
Monday 23 October – Usher
Tuesday 24 October – Olivia Dean
Wednesday 25 October – Jax Jones
Thursday 26 October – Doja Cat
All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.