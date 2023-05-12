Yungblud fans asked to stay away from Doncaster funeral of 'rock and roll legend' grandad

Musician and business owner Rick Harrison died at the age of 76 at his home in Spain last month, with rock star grandson Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, paying a touching tribute, saying: “Life is so precious. tell the people u love that u love them as much as u can.”

Mr Harrison’s family has praised the singer’s fans for their tributes and support, but has asked them not to try and get into next week’s service at Doncaster Minster.

A family spokesman said: “To all Yungblud fans, the family has been deeply touched by the sheer volume of tributes received and kindly ask you to show your respects to Dominic and his family at this heartbreaking time.

"The family do request that you refrain from trying to gain admittance to the service and wake and respect the privacy of those who loved Rick by allowing them to grieve and pay their respects in private.”

The service will take place from 1pm on May 17 at Doncaster Minster, followed by a wake at Owston Hall, where, an obituary said, “he enjoyed meeting up with friends and family when back in England.”

The notice described Mr Harrison, former owner of iconic Doncaster guitar store Music Ground, as a ‘rock and roll legend’ and added:” Richard will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

"Dearly loved husband to the late Julia Harrison, a dear father to Justin and Rebecca, he was a much loved grandad to Dominic, Jemima and Isobel and was soon to meet his new granddaughter from his precious daughter Rebecca.”

Formerly of Stainforth, Mr Harrison, who was also a boss of amplifier firm Hiwatt, died on April 23.