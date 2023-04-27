"Life is so precious:" Doncaster singer Yungblud's tribute after death of music guru grandad

Guitar dealer Rick Harrison, who ran Doncaster’s acclaimed Music Ground shop for many years and was also a boss of amplifier firm Hiwatt, died earlier this week in Spain, his family announced.

His grandson, Doncaster singer and rock star Yungblud – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – took to Twitter to pay tribute following the tragedy.

He wrote: “Life is so precious. tell the people u love that u love them as much as u can.”

The singer has been in America in recent weeks, appearing at the famed Coachella festival.

Rick, 76, who played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 1970s, ran the Music Ground shop in Hall Gate alongside his son Justin, with the store attracting the like of Oasis star Noel Gallagher, Coldplay, The Smiths legend Johnny Marr and Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.

Top music stars from all over the globe would descend on Doncaster to get their hands on top of the range guitars – with instruments used by the likes of Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney among those in the collection.

Announcing Mr Harrison’s death, Justin said: “It’s with great sadness that my father Richard (Rick) passed away from a sudden heart attack in Spain. As we all know, he was Mr Rock 'n’ Roll and a larger than life character. Love you dad, grandad xxx.”

Michael Price, who worked at Music Ground, said: “Devastated to hear the news of Rick’s passing. There will only ever be one Rick. He lived life on his own terms, and didn’t conform to any of the normalities that ordinary boring people do.

“Everything was Rock ‘n’ Roll with him, you’d never go more than five minutes without saying I can’t believe he just did/said that! You’ll find an endless stream of people who’ll tell you that he believed in them or gave them a chance, encouraged in some way or another.

