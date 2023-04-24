Rick Harrison, the businessman who set up the Music Ground shop which was a favourite of bands including Oasis, died suddenly on holiday in Spain, his son announced on social media.

He set up the famous Music Ground shop in Hall Gate, Doncaster, running it with his son Justin. In the 80s and 90s, it attracted the likes of Oasis star Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr of The Smiths. Top music stars from all over the globe would descend on Doncaster to get their hands on top of the range guitars - with Canadian rocker Bryan Adams also a regular visitor.

Rick, aged 76, started selling guitars in 1974.

Tributes have been paid after the death of Doncaster businessmen Rick Harrison, pictured in 2006, who supplied guitars to Oasis and Coldplay, and was grandfather to the rock star Yungblud

Son Justin said: “It’s with great sadness that my father Richard (Rick) passed away today from a sudden heart attack in Spain. As we all know, he was Mr Rock 'n’ Roll and a larger than life character. Love you dad, grandad xxx.”

Michael Price, who worked at Music Ground, said RIck was proud of his children and grandchildren, who include the rock star Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison.

He said: “Devastated to hear the news of Rick’s passing. There will only ever be one RIck. He lived life on his own terms, and didn’t conform to any of the normalities that ordinary boring people do

“Everything was Rock ‘n’ Roll with him, you’d never go more than five minutes without saying I can’t believe he just did/said that! You’ll find an endless stream of people who’ll tell you that he believed in them or gave them a chance, encouraged in some way or another.

“Wherever you went in the world with him he’d always seem to know everyone and everyone would be so happy to see him.