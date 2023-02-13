YouTube star BeardMeatsFood invited to tackle Doncaster pub's belly-busting full English breakfast

The Wheatley Hotel has unveiled a gargantuan £29.95 breakfast – which includes 10 sausages, 10 rashers of bacon and 10 hash browns – which diners have just 35 minutes to complete – and if they do, they will get it free.

And the pub has suggested Leeds YouTube star BeardMeatsFood, also known as Adam Moran, take on the challenge.

The breakfast has been launched at the pub today and the full dish features:

YouTube star BeardMeetsFood has been invited to take on a Doncaster pub's new massive full English breakfast. (Photo: BeardMeatsFood).

10 bacon

10 sausages

10 hash browns

6 eggs

6 black pudding

6 toast

6 bread

Beans, tomatoes and mushrooms

The order is for one person only – and can only be completed by individuals, with no help allowed from outsiders.

The Wheatley is also launching more managable breakfasts at £8.95 (large) and £6.95 (small) from 7am to 11am Monday to Thursday and 7am to noon on Friday to Saturday.

The popular YouTube star has already taken on a number of eating challenges in Doncaster in recent years.