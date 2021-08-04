Rate My Takeaway: Viral YouTube star Danny Malin takes on Doncaster cafe's belly-busting £25 breakfast

Yorkshireman Danny Malin has become an unlikely star with his Rate My Takeaway videos, travelling across the region to tuck into burgers, chips, kebabs and other fast food – scoffing them down from his own fold-up picnic table and chair he sets up outside each takeaway.

Danny from Leeds has clocked up millions of views – and his latest visit saw him drop in at Shepherd’s Place Farm near Haxey to take on the cafe’s infamous Terminator 3 breakfast.

The whopping platter costs £25 and includes 12 sausages, 12 rashers of bacon, 12 eggs, 12 hash browns, a pile of beans, a heap of tinned tomatoes, 12 slices of toast – all washed down with a cup of tea or coffee.

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin gets set to to take on Doncaster's Terminator 3 breakfast. Photo: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube

The YouTube favourite became the latest to take on the belly-busting challenge which sees diners given an hour to empty their plate.

En route to the cafe, to the tune of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas, he sings into the camera: “At breakfast time, I want some big scrambled eggs…at breakfast time, the chips and beans get inside me belly.”

He tells the camera: “I’m absolutely starving. I can’t wait, I’m getting giddy.”

Setting up his trademark table and chair inside the cafe, owner Ted Phillips jokes: “Did you make a will?,” with Danny replying: “Will I need one?" as he ties on his own ‘strap-on napkin.’

As the huge platter is delivered, a clearly stunned Danny says: “Oh my God, look at the size of that. I’ve had some big breakfasts in my time but look at the size of this bad boy! Where do I begin?”

A confident Danny starts by tucking into the eggs, followed by toast and tells viewers: “I’m gonna bang this out. Knock into it and see how far we can get through.

"I can’t see what all the fuss is about, if I didn’t talk, I’d have it done in ten minutes flat. These food guys don’t know what they are talking about. You should be chanting ‘easy, easy, easy.”

But as the clock ticks on, Danny starts to struggle with the gargantuan breakfast and announces: “It’s getting stupid now, I’ve got a right dab on. I can’t do this. I ain’t no competitive eater.”

Admitting defeat and missing out on a place on the cafe’s wall of fame, he adds: “I can’t do it. I tried me best. I’ve enjoyed the food – it's a cracking breakfast.

"If you’ve done the challenge, oh my God, well done. It’s a solid nine from me. The camera man can have the left overs. Stick a fork in me, I’m done.”

In May, Danny visited Urban Burger in Doncaster’s Herten Triangle, giving the venue a ‘solid ten out of ten.’

Shepherd’s Place offers a number of ‘Terminator’ breakfasts, all of which increase in size up to the massive Terminator 3.