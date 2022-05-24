Young persons' homeless charity in Doncaster receives cash boost from Amazon

Doncaster Housing for Young People supports people aged 16-25 who are homeless, at risk of homelessness or inadequately housed.

The charity provides a range of services including support in finding accommodation through to providing employment skills workshops.

The Amazon fulfilment centres in Doncaster have supported the charity in the past, including a £1,000 donation from the iPort site in 2021.

Doncaster Housing for Young People representatives with the £1,000 cheque

Speaking on the donation, Gill Fedorov, site leader, said: “At Amazon, we are passionate about helping young people to reach their full potential and we are pleased to support Doncaster Housing for Young People with this donation.

"We hope it gives the staff and volunteers a boost.”

Isabella Smaranda, an employee, added: “Doncaster Housing for Young People is a lifeline for many in our community and I’m really pleased that they’ve been chosen for this donation from Amazon.”

Aimee Mckenzie from Doncaster Housing for Young People, added: “We’re grateful to have the support of Amazon, and on behalf of the team at Doncaster Housing for Young People, I would like to thank them - donations like this allow us to continue to provide support to the young people in our community.”

The charity received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon is providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than five million healthy breakfasts to families in England.